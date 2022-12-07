Report: Purdue’s Jeff Brohm Finalizing Deal To Become Next Louisville Head Coach

As first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm is finalizing a deal to take the same position at Louisville, his alma mater. It is expected to be in the range of six years, $35 million.

The 51-year-old Brohm – who was born in Louisville, played quarterback for the Cardinals from 1989-93 and had stints as their quarterbacks coach, passing game coordinator, offensive coordinator from 2003-08 – has been the Boilermakers’ head coach for the last six seasons.

Brohm’s father, Oscar, and younger brother, Brian, also played quarterback at Louisville, while his older brother, Greg, played wide receiver for the Cardinals, notably catching passes from him during a win over Alabama in the 1991 Fiesta Bowl as the program rose to national relevance.

Brohm notably turned down this same job after Bobby Petrino was fired in 2018, feeling he could not leave Purdue after just two seasons. Earlier that fall, he helped the Boilermakers upset No. 3 Ohio State, 49-20, which ultimately kept the Buckeyes from the College Football Playoff.

Brohm – who went 36-34 at Purdue, including a victory in last year’s Music City Bowl and a Big Ten West Division championship – replaces Scott Satterfield, who abruptly left for the same job at Cincinnati earlier this week. It’s unclear who will step into his role at Purdue.

That means Boilermakers will be one of three Big Ten programs with new leadership next season, as Nebraska hired Matt Rhule on Nov. 26 and Wisconsin named former Ohio State defensive tackle, assistant and interim head coach Luke Fickell as its new head coach the following day.

