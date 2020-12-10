Two Starters, One Coach Back on Practice Field

Three key components were back on the practice field today in Columbus.

Heading into last Saturday's game with Michigan State, all of Buckeye Nation collectively held their breath until Ohio State released it's Game Status report which publicly identified players that were unavailable for that game.

Three-time Ohio State captain linebacker Tuf Borland and starting safety Josh Proctor were two of the notable names on that list, which included nearly 25 total players (17 on scholarship) and five starters.

On a day where the Buckeyes got great news off the field, they apparently got good news on the field as well.

In their social media post after practice today, Borland and Proctor were both pictured from today's action.

Ohio State does not specify which players have CoVID to protect their medical privacy, and it would be unfair to speculate which players have the virus. But under Big Ten rules, a player that tests positive for the virus must sit out 21 days before he can return to competition after he's diagnosed with coronavirus. Regardless of whether or not they had the virus or were out because of contact-tracing, that means both Borland and Proctor would be available (as long as they remain healthy) for the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19 against Northwestern.

Notably, also pictured here is quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis, who was not at the Michigan State game. Dennis was one of four coaches that were not on-site in East Lansing for Ohio State's big win last weekend.

