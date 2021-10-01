2023 Pickerington Central Safety Sonny Styles Includes Ohio State In Top 5

The in-state star is undoubtedly the Buckeyes’ top targets in the next recruiting cycle.

Following a summer full of visits across the country, Pickerington (Ohio) Central five-star safety Sonny Styles narrowed down his list of options to Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Ole Miss on Thursday night.

The 6-foot-4 and 215-pound Styles, who is considered the top-rated safety and No. 8 prospect overall in the class of 2023, is the son of former linebacker Lorenzo Styles, who played for the Buckeyes from 1992-94.

He’s also the younger brother of Fighting Irish freshman wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., which is why most anticipate his recruitment will ultimately come down to Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Styles was on campus several times this summer, including a one-day camp in June where he worked out with linebackers coach Al Washington. He then returned for an unofficial visit for the loss to Oregon on Sept. 11, showing how his proximity to campus could ultimately help the Buckeyes in their pursuit of his pledge.

Styles doesn’t appear close to making his college decision, but it’s worth noting he’s one of just three committed in-state prospects from the class of 2023 with an offer from Ohio State, joining Findlay four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery and Huber Heights Wayne four-star offensive guard Joshua Padilla.

The Buckeyes would certainly like one to get one of them on board sooner rather than later to help Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence four-star tight end Ty Lockwood build out the class.

