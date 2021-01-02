Justin Fields Postgame Press Conference Highlights After Beating Clemson

Watch the highlights from Justin Fields' postgame conversation with reporters after the Buckeyes beat up on Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

Justin Fields delivered the kind of legendary performance on Friday night that most players only dream about, and few ever get the chance to prove.

After taking a brutal shot to the ribs in the second quarter that knocked him out of the game for one play, Fields put the team on his back and threw for nearly 400 yards and six touchdown passes.

Fields is toughness personified.

It's so easy to see why the Buckeyes rally around him. He was clearly in a great deal of pain, but played through it and lifted Ohio State past the team that had beaten them twice in the College Football Playoff.

Before Ohio State prepares for Alabama and the national championship game, here's what Justin Fields had to say after the Sugar Bowl.

Fields spoke about how he's feeling and what doctors told him when he got hurt

Here's Fields on returning to the game after his injury and dealing with the pain

Fields spoke about what the win means to him, why a rematch was so important and what kind of impact this win could have on the program

Fields wasn't going to hide anything - he was rather matter of fact about why the Buckeyes huddled as often as they did on Friday. They didn't want Clemson to steal their play calls.

Here's Fields on watching the first semifinal game and playing with a different edge on Friday night

