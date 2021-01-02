Ryan Day Postgame Press Conference Highlights After Beating Clemson in Sugar Bowl

Watch the highlights from the Ohio State head coach after the Buckeyes beat Clemson in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

Ryan Day was justifiably exhausted after an incredibly emotional, hard-fought win over the Clemson Tigers on Friday night.

Think about how much time and attention has been paid over the 370 days between losing to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl and exacting their revenge in the Sugar Bowl on Friday. Not to mention the emotions of the game itself.

But as you'd expect, Day had an awful lot of good things to say about his team's performance ... while trying to keep perspective on the fact that they still have one more game they'd like to go win.

Here are a few of the highlights from Day's postgame press conference after the Buckeyes thumped Clemson in New Orleans. Day's opening statement is available in the video above.

Here's Day on Justin Fields' performance and the conversation he had with Fields about dealing with his injured rib

Here's Day on Trey Sermon's epic performance

Here's Day on Justin Fields' demeanor and preparation for the biggest game of his college career

Day spoke about the moment that he knew they were going to win and how big the outcome was for the Buckeyes' program

Day also spoke about what it means to play for a national title, and what his conversation was like with Dabo Swinney at midfield after the game ended

