    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Offense Looks Unstoppable Against Indiana

    C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson and the Buckeyes rolled up a big half to lead the Hoosiers 44-7 at the break.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Halftime Score: Ohio State 44, Indiana 7

    The Ohio State Buckeyes aren't having any sort of "bye week hangover."

    C.J. Stroud led the Buckeyes down the field for six consecutive scoring drives to start the game. Stroud looks like Superman again tonight, thanks to unbelievable throws like this one to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

    Stroud is doing a remarkably good job of moving his feet and keeping his eyes down field. He finished the half (on a very rainy night) 16-for-21 with 201 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

    Meanwhile, TreVeyon Henderson is putting Maurice Clarrett's freshman touchdown record in serious jeopardy and we are barely half way through the season. Henderson scored three times in the first half and now has 14 TD's on the season.

    The offensive line is mauling Indiana at the line of scrimmage. Ohio State doesn't have a single negative play.

    On the flip side, the defensive line is devouring all three Indiana quarterbacks that played. Jack Tuttle, Donaven McCulley and Grant Gremel were sacked four times. Ohio State also had eight total tackles for loss in the first half. The Hoosiers averaged 1.9 yards per play.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    What To Watch For In Week 8 Of The 2021 College Football Season

    Game Preview: Ohio State Looking For 27th Straight Win Over Indiana

    Building The Buckeyes Talks Kenyatta Jackson, Xavier Nwankpa, Devin Brown

    Ryan Day In Favor Of Moving Location Of Hash Marks In College Football

    Former Ohio State OT Ivan Douglas Dies From COVID-19 Complications At Age 41

    Ohio State's Haskell Garrett Feeling Great Following Week Off, Will Play At Indiana

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    C.J. Stroud Miyan Williams
    Football

    Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Offense Looks Unstoppable Against Indiana

    33 seconds ago
    Miyan Williams
    Football

    Ohio State’s Miyan Williams Scores Touchdown In First Game After Apparent Concussion

    57 minutes ago
    Jack Tuttle
    Football

    Indiana Quarterback Jack Tuttle Suffers Apparent Injury Against Ohio State

    1 hour ago
    81. TreVeyon Henderson
    Football

    Live Updates: No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Indiana Hoosiers

    48 minutes ago
    Illinois Football
    Football

    Illinois Upsets Penn State In Longest Game Ever, But Are New Overtime Rules Better?

    4 hours ago
    59. Master Teague
    Football

    Ohio State's Master Teague, Harry Miller Among 14 Players Unavailable Against Indiana

    4 hours ago
    Caleb Williams
    Football

    WATCH: Caleb Williams May Have Saved Oklahoma's Season With Incredible Play

    5 hours ago
    Micah McFadden
    Football

    Scouting Report: Indiana's Defense vs. Ohio State's Offense

    21 hours ago