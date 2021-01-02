Ohio State, Alabama National Championship Game is Set

The Buckeyes and Crimson Tide will play for a national title on Jan. 11 in Miami.

After two lopsided College Football Playoff Semifinal games on New Year's Day (although maybe not in the same way all of the prognosticators thought they would turn out), the Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide will officially play for a national championship.

The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Buckeyes earned their place by beating Clemson 49-28. Alabama won the Rose Bowl, in Dallas, 31-14 over Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes last played Alabama in the Sugar Bowl during the 2014 College Football Playoff when they beat the Crimson Tide en route to a national championship. Ohio State will try to win its ninth national championship in program history. That aforementioned game was the only time Ohio State has beaten Alabama. They've previously lost to the Tide in 1968, 1978 and 1995.

"I think it's huge," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said after the game. "We still have another game to play. This thing's not done yet. But I do think this was big for us. This was a statement for us as a program to win a CFP game, especially after what happened last year. And to play the way we did, it means a lot for our program.

"But, again, we're not done. We have a lot of work to do. Got to get on this film, figure out some things to adjust, because we got a really talented 'Bama team that we got to go play."

-----

-----

