Winning a Big Ten Championship Should Not Be Taken For Granted

While the Buckeyes have big goals in mind and are likely Playoff-bound, we should take time to appreciate what this team just accomplished.

Championships are really hard to win.

Sometimes, when the outside expectations are routinely almost unachievably high, it's easy to look past the importance of winning the Big Ten Championship. It's something that needs to be celebrated and appreciated by fans because there is so much emphasis placed on it inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

A Big Ten Championship really matters to the Buckeyes.

Ryan Day and the players have mentioned several times in this week leading up to the Big Ten title game that "Get to Indy" is their mantra; they know if they win the Big Ten championship, they have a really good chance of making the Playoff any year.

But I was again reminded about the narrative that surrounds this program right now during Ryan Day's postgame press conference. He walked off the field where he celebrated winning a league championship under the most difficult of circumstances this year, and he was asked several questions about the College Football Playoff and his opinion on whether fans/families should be allowed to attend a potential upcoming game.

It's part of the territory, and when you've got a team that's as nationally relevant as Ohio State is, those questions are fair game. Day handled the questions gracefully. He rarely loses a temper or shows any wild emotions in a public setting. But it was another stark reminder that winning the Big Ten is sometimes treated as a mere stepping stone and that there are a lot of people that take days like today for granted.

Nevertheless, Ryan Day is 22-1 as the head coach at Ohio State and there's a pretty decent chance that Day and his Buckeyes are going to get a rematch with the Clemson Tigers chance with Notre Dame losing the ACC title this afternoon. We'll find out for sure on Sunday at 12 noon.

In the mean time, let's try to enjoy the fact that Ohio State just made history by winning its fourth straight conference championship - something that has never been accomplished in the nearly 130-year history of the most tradition-rich conference in college football history. They did it on an historical rushing performance, with a second half shutout and without 22 players and two coaches at the game.

A remarkable accomplishment indeed.

