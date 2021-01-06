Justin Fields Finished Seventh in Heisman Trophy Voting

The Ohio State quarterback only played six games before the start of the College Football Playoff and had a shorter resume thanThe Ohio State quarterback only played six games before the start of the College Football Playoff and had a shorter resume than many of his peers. many of his peers.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields appeared to be on his way to at least repeating as a Heisman Trophy finalist after three fabulous games to start the season. But after three performances that were less-than-perfect, he essentially dropped out of the Heisman race this season.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was named the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, becoming the first wide receiver to win the award since 1991. He beat out Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, teammate Mac Jones (Crimson Tide QB) and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask to win college football's most prestigious award. This year's presentation was held virtually.

But when the final tally for Heisman voting was revealed, Justin Fields found out that he finished seventh in this year's race. Alabama running back Najee Harris finished fifth, followed by Iowa State running back Breece Hall.

Fields received five first place votes, six second place votes and 21 third place votes.

Here is a graphic from The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach that breaks down the top 10 vote-getters this year.

Votes were due this year on Dec. 21, or in other words, the day after the College Football Playoff field was unveiled and two days after the Power 5 conferences concluded their league title contests.

In the video at the top of the page, Fields addressed the media before the Big Ten championship game against Northwestern and (among other topics) spoke about the Heisman Trophy. It's the most recent time he's spoken publicly about that award and the reality that it probably wouldn't happen for him this year.

-----

You may also like:

Cardale Jones Claps Back at Nick Saban's Daughter's Twitter Accusation

Trey Sermon Reminding Buckeye Fans of Ezekiel Elliott During 2014 CFP Title Run

Ryan Day Says Justin Fields Will Play vs. Alabama, But Doesn't Discuss Injury

CFP National Championship Tickets Extremely Limited, Pricey

First Glance: Five Things From Ohio State's Sugar Bowl Pounding of Clemson

WATCH: Nick Saban, DeVonta Smith, Patrick Surtain Discuss Playing Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook