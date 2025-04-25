Ohio State Star Set to Team Up with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Another Ohio State Buckeye is off the board.
Offensive tackle Josh Simmons was selected No. 32 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Simmons wasn't a home grown talent for the Buckeyes, but a welcomed addition via the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound left tackle spent two seasons at San Diego State where he started for former Michigan head coach Brady Hoke. After the 2022 season, Simmons put his name in the transfer portal and the Buckeyes saw his potential.
It took time, but eventually, former offensive line coach Justin Frye turned Simmons from Group of 5 name to Big Ten standout. He started all 19 of his appeared games in the Scarlet and Gray. Simmons' final snap in a college uniform was against Oregon when he tore his patellar tendon.
Even with the injury, Simmons still earned all-Big Ten honorable mention honors by the conference's coaches.
Ohio State has now had five offensive linemen selected in the last three drafts. Offensive tackles Paris Johnson and Dawand Jones, and center Luke Wypler were all selected in the 2023 draft. Guard/tackle Donovan Jackson was selected in the 2025 draft.
Simmons was the fourth Ohio State Buckeye selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Defensive lineman Tyleik Williams was selected No. 28 by the Detroit Lions. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 16. Offensive lineman Donovan Jackson was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 24 pick.
There is a chance that at least one more Buckeye could go in the first round, but if not, there are plenty waiting for 32 teams. The second and third rounds begin Friday in Green Bay, while rounds four through seven start on Saturday.
Ohio State has plenty of talent that's NFL-ready and that will be on full display over the next few days.