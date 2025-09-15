SI

Chiefs Rookie O-Lineman Showed Shocking Speed on TD-Saving Tackle

Stephen Douglas

Josh Simmons had to run fast to save a touchdown after Travis Kelce dropped a pass.
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Eagles beat the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday afternoon as Kansas City fell to 0-2 on the season, while Philadelpha hasn't lost a game since before last Christmas.

One of the lowlights of the day for the Chiefs included an unlikely highlight from their rookie left tackle, Josh Simmons.

After a frustrated, but fully-pants'd Travis Kelce, dropped a pass from Patrick Mahomes that ended up in the hands of Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba, the star tight end did not exactly hustle to try and make up for his mistake. Instead he let his teammates chase down Mukuba and the one who did turned out to be Simmons.

Simmons was moving so fast on the play that Next Gen Stats had to post about it.

The third-fastest offensive lineman they've clocked in three years. That's not nothing! And the fact that he prevented Makuba from scoring a touchdown is even better. Sure the Eagles ended up scoring on the ensuing possession, but it's still nice to see some hustle.






