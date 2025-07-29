Andy Reid Breaks Up Fight at Chiefs Practice After Punches Fly During Drill
The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be letting off some steam early in training camp this summer after two rookies got into a fight during a 9-on-7 drill on Tuesday.
Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons was caught on camera throwing a punch at fellow rookie Ashton Gillotte after a play was over. Following the whistle, Gillotte had grabbed Simmons's jersey and shoved him a little before Simmons threw a punch at Gillotte's head.
Gillotte hit Simmons back, leading to a brief scrum on the field with the rest of the players trying to break up the fight. Coach Andy Reid finally stepped in, causing everybody to disperse. Reid appeared to share a few words with Simmons afterward.
Flared tempers and training camp scuffles aren't all that uncommon around this time of the offseason, when players are still adjusting to an extremely physical and competitive environment. No one appeared to get hurt in the fight (except for maybe some egos), and Chiefs camp carried on as usual.
Simmons, an Ohio State alum, was selected in the first round by the Chiefs with the No. 32 pick, while Gillotte, a defensive end out of Louisiville, was selected in the third round as the No. 66 pick in the 2025 draft.