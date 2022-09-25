Ohio State Vs. Wisconsin First Half Impressions: Defense

The Wisconsin Badgers are a run-first team and coming into the Big Ten Conference opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles wanted to make a concerted effort to slow down the Badgers rushing attack.

Despite the Buckeyes missing three-cornerbacks, the Badgers kept the ball on the ground early. The Buckeyes were already without fifth-year senior Cameron Brown, who has started the first three games opposite of Burke, as well as sophomore Jordan Hancock, who suffered a lower-body injury in fall camp.

Before the game, Denzel Burke was also ruled out after pregame warmups.

Still, Wisconsin stuck with its identity, and it immediately became clear why. Tanner McCalister intercepted Graham Mertz on his first throw and returned it deep into Buckeye territory.

Whether there was a miscommunication with is receiver or not, Mertz' throw was well behind its intended target and made for an easy interception by McCalister.

Ohio State held Wisconsin to just one first down in the opening quarter. The Badger offense didn't have a pulse until a pass interference call on Jyaire Brown on Wisconsin's first drive in the second quarter resuscitated the drive.

Mertz hit Skylar Bell for a 26-yard pitch and catch to set the Badgers up in the red zone. Mertz capped a 10 play, 72-yard drive with a one yard score.

The Buckeyes limited the Badgers to 96 yards of total offense in the first half.

Mertz completed 6 of 12 passes for 49 yards while Braelon Allen had 8 carries for 36 yards in the first half.

Halftime: Wisconsin 7 | Ohio State 31

