It is hard to imagine the Ohio State Buckeyes' season going much better than it has, even with quarterback Julian Sayin healthy.

That's because one glaring weakness has continued to hold the Buckeyes back: the defense.

Despite losing several talented players to graduation, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft, expectations remained high for the Buckeyes' defense, especially considering defensive coordinator Matt Patricia was sitting on the biggest coordinator contract in college football.

From a measly 9.5 points allowed per game in 2025, the Buckeyes' defense has ballooned such a number to 19.5 points per game. The Buckeyes have gone from 12–2 overall and undefeated in BIG Ten play last season to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in conference action this season.

Ohio State’s Defense from 2025 to 2026:



‘25: 0.95 Points Per Drive (#2)✅

‘26: 1.85 Points Per Drive (#35)❌



‘25: -0.27 Adj EPA/Play (#3)✅

‘26: -0.14 Adj. EPA/Play (#21)❌



‘25: 2.5 Sacks Per Game (#30)✅

‘26: 1.5 Sacks Per Game (#103)❌



‘25: 4.24 Yards Per Play (#2)✅

‘26:… pic.twitter.com/tJsNQuAY4z — College Football Report (@CFBReport) November 24, 2026

And now, not only is head coach Ryan Day having to answer for the problems that have plagued the team this year, but so is Patricia. After all, the offense is fighting through injuries, a true freshman quarterback and a lackluster offensive line and rushing game, yet is still averaging over 34 points per game.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, Patricia was called out by media member Doug Lesmerises. He asked the 52-year-old coordinator whether he believed he had done enough to earn the large sum of money his salary gives him.

"For me, look, I am coaching every single year, every single day as hard as I possibly can," he began. "I am trying to the best I can at my job, and I think that is the approach I have always taken throughout my coaching career and everything I have done. I try to go into work, or whatever it was, every single day and do everything I can do to earn my keep and be able to go in there the next day...

"I certainly try to approach life that way and think it is important to work really hard and do everything you can, and certainly, my dedication to Coach Day, and the University, and the players is that. That's my promise is to do everything I can to help them be the best versions of themselves."

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Doug Lesmerises asked Matt Patricia if he’s earned the salary that made him the highest-paid assistant in college football.



Patricia’s response: 👀



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/wLbnK8ezyX — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) November 24, 2026

Patricia may have a positive outlook on the work he has done to try to lead the Buckeyes' defense, but it is hard to ignore the results.

Twice this season, the Buckeyes have been in the driver's seat before the defense allowed big-time comebacks to the opposition. The most notable was the loss to the Arch Manning-led Texas Longhorns earlier in the year, with the most recent being the eye-gouging loss to the Oregon Ducks.

Day isn't turning a blind eye, though, or going to blame the players; as he said the coaching has to be better. He focused on the second half of the season, where the Buckeyes have gone 2-3 since Oct. 17.

"Second half of the season has not been very good. I think the first thing you have to look at is the coaching and the scheme," he recently said. "...The personnel is the personnel. ... Each position coach, they’re hired to do a job to make sure that their guys are in a position to be successful, and that starts with me.”

Ryan Day on Ohio State’s defense: “Second half of the season has not been very good. I think the first thing you have to look at is the coaching and the scheme.”



He added: “The personnel is the personnel. ... Each position coach, they’re hired to do a job to make sure that their… — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) November 24, 2026

With such a reputation for success, Ohio State is going to have to turn things around and end the year on a high note.

Welcoming the program's rival up north, the last thing the Buckeyes would like is a loss to be suffered at the hands of the Wolverines from The Shoe on Saturday, No. 28. The two sides will clash at noon EST.

And Patricia's defense better be ready to go, because his job may be on the line.