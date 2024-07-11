Several Ohio State Buckeyes Considered Top Fits For NFL Teams
After returning a ton of talent to their 2024-25 roster, the Ohio State Buckeyes are anticipated to have numerous first-round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus wrote a story on Monday that took a look ahead at some potential offensive needs for each of the 32 NFL teams. He then listed one college player who would be an ideal match for that team.
A few Buckeyes made the list and one player happened to get linked to two different teams.
WR - Emeka Egbuka - Atlanta Falcons
"Now that the Falcons have quarterback Kirk Cousins - and his future heir in Michael Penix Jr. - their offensive focus will be to form an elite skill position group," wrote Sikkema.
Egbuka seems to be a consensus top five wide receiver in college football this coming season and he is expected to be selected in the first-round of this next draft. Egbuka could be a great fit with the Falcons, who already have the best young running back in the NFL in Bijan Robinson. With Kyle Pitts at tight end, Drake London as the WR1 and Egbuka as WR2 initially, that could be dangerous regardless of which quarterback is running the offense.
Although Egbuka would likely be considered the sidekick to London on the outside if he went to Atlanta, that could change pretty quickly. Egbuka would likely thrive in this offense for years to come.
RB - Quinshon Judkins - Cleveland Browns
"When healthy, he (Nick Chubb) is among the NFL's top backs, but it is hard to envision that version of Chubb returning so soon," explained Sikkema when discussing the Browns' current running back situation. "If Cleveland is looking for an RB1 next offseason, Judkins offers the size, speed and strength combo to fill the role after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons as a freshman and sophomore."
Judkins put up incredible numbers at Ole Miss prior to transferring to Ohio State. He is yet to get a regular season touch with the Buckeyes and is already getting a ton of hype. The one-two punch with Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson is probably going to be electric this coming season for the Buckeyes.
If Chubb does leave the Browns in free agency next offseason, then Judkins could form a new one-two punch with Jerome Ford. Running behind a traditionally strong offensive line in recent times could be ideal for the running back in his rookie season. Judkins or even Henderson to Cleveland is something to watch for in 2025.
OT - Josh Simmons - Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders
The Ohio State Buckeyes' left tackle lands as the offensive target to watch for two NFC teams. Sikkema's reasoning for the Packers is that if Jordan Morgan ends up playing at offensive guard, then Green Bay needs a tackle in the next draft. He feels like Simmons has the potential and is a "Packers type of player" as well.
As for the fit with the Commanders, Washington decided to not address their offensive tackle concern until the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Former TCU Horned Frog, Brandon Coleman may be a better fit a guard but could end up spending some time at tackle. If things don't go well at the left tackle spot this coming season, then Simmons could be brought in to protect Washington's future at quarterback in Jayden Daniels.
The versatility of Simmons to play at either tackle spot and his significant experience starting in college for San Diego State and Ohio State only will help his draft stock.
We are still a long ways away from the 2025 NFL Draft and the new college football season has not even kicked off yet, but the draft is an all-year evaluation process, so expect plenty more opinions on potential fits in the next coming months as well.