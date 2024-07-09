Cleveland Browns Linked To Ohio State Running Back By PFF
The Cleveland Browns have certainly established a pipeline with the in-state Ohio State Buckeyes in recent times. Just in the past two years, the Browns have added former Buckeyes Dawand Jones, Luke Wypler, Ronnie Hickman and Mike Hall Jr. to the roster.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus posted a story on Monday that took a look ahead at the 2025 NFL Draft. In that story, he linked one offensive player to each of the 32 NFL teams.
The Cleveland Browns happened to be linked to an Ohio State running back who recently transferred from Ole Miss following back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Quinshon Judkins is set to share the backfield touches with TreVeyon Henderson this coming season for the Buckeyes. With the anticipation of a strong one-two punch this coming season with the Buckeyes, could the Browns make Judkins a part of their own one-two punch in 2025 and beyond?
Sikkema highlighted the question mark surrounding the Browns with Nick Chubb's return from a major knee injury. "When healthy, he is among the NFL's top backs, but it is hard to envision that version of Chubb returning so soon," he wrote.
Even when Chubb does return, there is a safe expectation that he will share plenty of reps with Jerome Ford as he gets back up to game speed. Perhaps Chubb can get back as close as possible to what he was before the injury. In that case, the Browns may not need Judkins.
Chubb is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 though, meaning that the team could just let him walk if they feel that is best for the future of the offense. If this were to happen and Chubb goes elsewhere next offseason, then Judkins could be a realistic option in the first round.
Not only does he possess a great combination of size, speed and strength, but he could also be fairly fresh headed into the 2025 NFL Draft after likely splitting carries all season with the Buckeyes.
A one-two punch with Judkins and Ford could be intriguing after the front office gets an opportunity to evaluate the current running back room this coming season.