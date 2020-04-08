BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Spielman & Hooley: Dobbins, Okudah Captivate Scouts

Bruce Hooley

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes the resumption of Chris' auctions for COVID-19 relief and an update on how close he is to meeting his goal of $40,000 raised; Ohio State's highest-profile employees get in on the giving spirit; the most important man for NFL GMs to know when it comes to assessing the Buckeyes; Rick Spielman's treasured possession on draft night, which player is the best long-term producer in this draft and Jimmy Sotos' transfer to OSU hoops.

Subscribe on Apple podcasts:

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

Follow us on Patreon.

Also, please review our podcast on iTunes. Here is a tutorial if you need it:

Chris' is more than halfway to his goal of $40,000 for COVID-19 relief given the success of his latest auction, which ends at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Ryan Day, Chris Holtmann and Gene Smith join together to benefit the Mid-Ohio Food Bank.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy gets ripped for his plan to resume college football safely.

Wouldn't it be more productive to offer a better plan than simply to rip Gundy's plan?

J.K. Dobbins put plenty of evidence on tape that he's a big-time player, including production in the Buckeyes' biggest games.

Vikings GM Rick Spielman will reach out to someone at Ohio State to get to get the straight scoop on OSU's prospects.

What is the one thing Rick Spielman keeps in his wallet to remind him of an important priority when assessing draft choices?

Isaiah Simmons and Jeff Okudah are in the conversation for best long-term prospect in this NFL Draft.

Jimmy Sotos transfers from Bucknell to Ohio State.

Is it a worrisome circumstance that OSU is losing three players via transfer, while perhaps starting three transfers next season, and redshirting a fourth?

Confidence is important in something besides sports.

For the latest on Ohio State sports, follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dobbins' Production in Big Games Demands NFL's Attention

Ohio State single-season record-holder among top backs in Draft

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Coaches, AD Give to COVID-19 Relief via Food Bank

Ryan Day, Chris Holtmann, Gene Smith contribute $175,000 over five months

Bruce Hooley

Okudah Could be Next Buckeye to Pay Off for Detroit

Cornerback high on Lions' board, and everyone else's, entering NFL draft

Bruce Hooley

Bucknell's Jimmy Sotos Transfers to Ohio State

Point guard has one season of eligibility remaining after leading team in scoring

Bruce Hooley

Spielman & Hooley: Transfers a Routine Nuisance

Keeping basketball players happy seems impossible in this era

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Prepared for Luther Muhammad Transfer

Starting guard the past two seasons becomes fourth Buckeye to bypass return

Bruce Hooley

Five Best Ohio State Basketball Teams Not to Win a Title

Lucas, Havlicek, Jackson, Sullinger, Oden, Conley among greatest Buckeyes

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Buzzer-Beaters Have Delivered NCAA Thrills

Buckeyes boast a history of surviving, advancing with late heroics

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Cancels All On-Campus Events Though July 6

Adjustments to university calendar tread ever closer to start of football season

Bruce Hooley

Change is Good, or Seems So, for Ohio State Recruiting

Buckeyes tearing it up with early commitments following Fiesta loss

Bruce Hooley

by

Bostonfan1967