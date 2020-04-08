Spielman & Hooley: Dobbins, Okudah Captivate Scouts

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes the resumption of Chris' auctions for COVID-19 relief and an update on how close he is to meeting his goal of $40,000 raised; Ohio State's highest-profile employees get in on the giving spirit; the most important man for NFL GMs to know when it comes to assessing the Buckeyes; Rick Spielman's treasured possession on draft night, which player is the best long-term producer in this draft and Jimmy Sotos' transfer to OSU hoops.

Subscribe on Apple podcasts:

Email the show at spielmanhooleypodcast@gmail.com and follow Spielman and Hooley on Facebook and Instagram or at spielmanandhooley.com

Follow us on Patreon.

Also, please review our podcast on iTunes. Here is a tutorial if you need it:

Chris' is more than halfway to his goal of $40,000 for COVID-19 relief given the success of his latest auction, which ends at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Ryan Day, Chris Holtmann and Gene Smith join together to benefit the Mid-Ohio Food Bank.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy gets ripped for his plan to resume college football safely.

Wouldn't it be more productive to offer a better plan than simply to rip Gundy's plan?

J.K. Dobbins put plenty of evidence on tape that he's a big-time player, including production in the Buckeyes' biggest games.

Vikings GM Rick Spielman will reach out to someone at Ohio State to get to get the straight scoop on OSU's prospects.

What is the one thing Rick Spielman keeps in his wallet to remind him of an important priority when assessing draft choices?

Isaiah Simmons and Jeff Okudah are in the conversation for best long-term prospect in this NFL Draft.

Jimmy Sotos transfers from Bucknell to Ohio State.

Is it a worrisome circumstance that OSU is losing three players via transfer, while perhaps starting three transfers next season, and redshirting a fourth?

Confidence is important in something besides sports.

For the latest on Ohio State sports, follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.