Julian Sayin Reveals What Ohio State Must Improve Before Iowa

Ohio State’s offense took a step forward against Illinois, but quarterback Julian Sayin isn’t treating one game as a finished product. As the Buckeyes get ready to visit Iowa, he says the group is still focused on improving each week.

That includes making defenses pay when they leave room for him to run.

“If the defense is playing a certain coverage where they don’t have the quarterback, let’s take off and make them pay,” Sayin said.

Sayin’s scrambles helped extend plays against Illinois. On one, Jeremiah Smith switched into a block and helped clear a path to the sideline. Smith’s presence alone can create opportunities for other Buckeyes.

“Whether he’s one on one, we got it, or they try to take him away and it opens up other guys,” Sayin said.

Sayin and Smith also spent the offseason training together, an experience Sayin said helped strengthen their connection.

“It was awesome that Coach Mick (Mickey Marotti) ended up putting us together this offseason,” Sayin said. “He definitely pushed me. To see just the way that he works and his mindset, it was great to be partnered with him, and I think it built our chemistry even more.”

Sayin also liked what he saw from the rest of the receiving corps. Brandon Inniss, Nate Roberts and Devin McCuin made key plays, while freshmen Chris Henry Jr. and Brock Boyd continued to find their footing.

“When you see those guys make those plays in the game, it just gives you so much confidence as a quarterback to keep going their way,” Sayin said.

He said the freshmen are adjusting as they get more college experience. Their plays against Illinois, he added, helped build confidence within the offense.

“They’re true freshmen, obviously. So the first game, it’s their first college game, but they have a couple of games under their belt, and they’re just getting better each week,” Sayin said.

The next test comes in a difficult setting. Ohio State is beginning a stretch of three road games in four weeks, and Sayin expects Iowa to bring a hostile crowd and a well-prepared defense.

“We have a veteran group on offense, with a guy like Cars (Carson Hinzman) at center and Luke (Luke Montgoery) at guard,” Sayin said. “Those guys up front, so it’s definitely helpful to have those guys when you’re going on the road like this.”

Ohio State’s coaches challenged Sayin during the week before the Illinois game, asking him to find ways to extend plays and continue developing. The win gave him plenty to build on, but he knows the offense hasn’t reached its full potential yet.

“We’re not even where we want to be as an offense,” Sayin said. “We’re trying to get better each week.”