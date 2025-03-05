Former Ohio State Star Announces Shocking NFL Retirement
A former Ohio State Buckeyes star is calling it quits, and in pretty stunning fashion.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, who spent three seasons at Ohio State between 2015 and 2017, has announced that he is retiring from the NFL.
Hubbard is just 29 years old, so his decision definitely comes as quite a shock. He had one year remaining on his deal with the Bengals and was coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 41 tackles and a couple of sacks.
It didn't take long for the Cincinnati native to establish himself as a force at Ohio State, as he posted 28 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks during his freshman season with the Buckeyes.
The following year, Hubbard was actually slightly disappointing, finishing with 46 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, but he bounced back with 42 stops, 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks and a couple of forced fumbles during his last season at Columbus in 2017.
Hubbard was then selected by the Bengals in the the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and while he never became a star at the professional level, he was a consistent force in the trenches, logging at least six sacks in five of his seven NFL campaigns. He topped out at 8.5 sacks in 2019.
The 6-foot-5 pass rusher did display some signs of decline in 2024, as it was probably the least productive season of his professional tenure, so maybe he is getting ahead of things with this sudden retirement.
Either way, it's very surprising news.
