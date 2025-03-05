Ohio State Buckeyes Star Receives Hall of Fame Comparison
The Ohio State Buckeyes wouldn't have been able to win the national championship without the contributions they received from their backfield this past season, as both TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins were brilliant.
Both running backs will be making the jump to the NFL this spring, and the expectation is that both players will be Day 2 picks in the NFL Draft.
Henderson in particular elevated his draft stock during his incredible College Football Playoff run, and he is already drawing some lofty takes as he prepares to head to the professional level.
Scott Dochterman of The Athletic revealed some NFL comparisons that he heard for each of the draft class's top halfbacks at the Scouting Combine, and for Henderson, it was Curtis Martin.
Martin is a Hall of Famer who played 11 NFL seasons between the New England Patriots and New York Jets, racking up over 1,000 yards in each of his first 10 campaigns. That included leading the league with 1,697 yards during his second to last season in 2004.
The University of Pittsburgh product was also very adept at making plays as a receiver out of the backfield, as he hauled in 484 receptions throughout his career.
Henderson rattled off 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging a robust 7.1 yards per carry in his final year at Ohio State, punching in five total scores—four on the ground, one via the air—throughout the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff run.
The 22-year-old was generally considered a mid-round pick heading into 2024, but he has certainly changed that with a remarkable campaign and now might go as high as the second round this April.
