Analyst Offers Strange Take On Ohio State's Ryan Day
You would be hard-pressed to find many more coaches—if any at all—that are currently under more duress than Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day.
Day lost to the Michigan Wolverines for the fourth straight time to conclude the season, and Ohio State—which was widely regarded as the most talented team in the country heading into 2024—ended its regular season with a record of 10-2, resulting in a No. 8 seed in the College Football Playoff.
Obviously, 10-2 is hardly a bad mark, but if you told most Buckeyes fans going into the year that they would have two losses on their resume heading into the playoffs, they probably would not have been too happy.
So, is Day's job on the line as Ohio State prepares for its first-round matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers?
Both Josh Dooley and Gene Ross over at Land-Grant Holy Land seem to think so, and Dooley provided a particularly strange take on Day in the lead-up to the Buckeyes' Dec. 21 clash.
"But this CFP seems like it might decide Day’s coaching fate once and for all," Dooley wrote. "Either the Buckeyes will rise up and save his job, or... Well, you know I’m getting at."
Okay, that's understandable, but Dooley then hit us with this line:
"So what does Day need to do in order to keep his job at Ohio State, if he even wants it (which I think is a real conversation)?"
Hmm. "If he even wants it"? Is Dooley hinting that Day may not want to remain in Columbus?
Up until this point, Day has shown absolutely no indication that he wants to leave the Buckeyes. In fact, he seems to adore the job. At least as far as what we can tell.
But does a world exist in which Day simply gets fatigued with all of the scrutiny and searches for an escape hatch?
It seems very difficult to believe, but stranger things have happened.