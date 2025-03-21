Buckeyes QB Doesn't Hold Back on Ohio State Experience
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a very intriguing quarterback competition brewing, and while Julian Sayin may be the favorite, it may be worth keeping an eye on Tavien St. Clair.
An in-state five-star recruit, St. Clair's potential is off the charts, and now, the 18-year-old is already living his dream at Columbus.
“It's been everything I thought it would be coming to Ohio State,” St. Clair told reporters. “I've had plenty of meetings with quarterback coaches, I've had great counsel and great leadership from the older guys in the room, and just other players on the team as well, just getting wisdom from them. It's been great, learning the culture and really trying to just enhance myself in it and just be a great part of this team and really just showcase what this team is all about."
Of course, Ohio State has some big shoes to fill under center, as Will Howard left an indelible mark for the Buckeyes this past year, leading them to their first national championship in a decade.
But St. Clair doesn't seem to be worried about that at this time. Right now, he is just basking in the moment of being an Ohio State quarterback.
"I'm blessed to be here," added St. Clair. "I love it here. I wouldn't change it for the world.”
So, does St. Clair really have a chance to win the starting job? Probably not, considering he is just a true freshman, and the buzz around Sayin—a former five-star recruit himself—is incredible.
One day, though, St. Clair will almost certainly get a chance to take snaps for the Buckeyes, and at that moment, his vision will be entirely fulfilled.
