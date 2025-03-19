Ohio State QB Delivers Powerful Declaration on Will Howard
Will Howard only spent one season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, but he has forever etched his name into the annals of Columbus lore.
The Kansas State transfer entered 2024 surrounded by major question marks, but he proved all of his doubters wrong, leading Ohio State to a national championship and setting the school's single-season record for completion percentage.
Now, Howard is making the jump to the NFL, leaving a gaping hole under center in his wake. Fortunately, the Buckeyes have some very impressive talents to succeed him, and while Julian Sayin is considered the favorite, five-star freshman Tavien St. Clair is also making his case.
Even though he wasn't a member of the team this past year, St. Clair spent some time around Howard, and it was easy for the young signal-caller to see the type of influence Howard had.
“The better leadership that you have for your team and the closer relationships that you have, the longer it'll take you. With him, I saw just, nobody hated Will. Nobody disliked Will. Everybody loved Will," St. Clair said, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. "He was comfortable talking to anybody. And that's something I'm going to carry with me, just trying to be familiar with everybody, know everybody, know everything about them.”
Howard threw for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2024 and put forth a masterful showing throughout Ohio State's College Football Playoff run.
Now, someone else has to step in and live up to that standard. St. Clair may not get his shot in 2025, but he will almost certainly get the opportunity at some point, and what he learned from Howard should unquestionably help him along the way.
