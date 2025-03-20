Ohio State QB Julian Sayin Opens Up on Physical Change
The general consensus is that Julian Sayin will be the Ohio State Buckeyes' starting quarterback next season, meaning he has a whole lot of work to do in the coming months.
However, the process for Sayin started a while ago, as the 19-year-old began making preparations for the 2025 campaign ever since Ohio State's championship run ended.
While speaking to reporters at spring practice this week, Sayin revealed that he has been spending considerable time in the weight room and has added a hefty 10 pounds to his frame.
“I think this winter, I've gained a little bit of weight and gotten stronger,” Sayin said. “So that was a big emphasis in the winter, really just focusing on getting bigger and stronger.”
A former five-star recruit, Sayin made his brief Buckeyes debut in 2024, completing five of 12 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown across four abbreviated appearances.
Of course, Will Howard was under center or Ohio State this past season and led the Buckeyes to their first national title in a decade, so he will be a tough act to follow for Sayin.
It should also be noted that while Sayin is the clear favorite to win the starting job heading into next year, nothing has been decided yet, and nothing probably will be officially determined until much later in the summer. He will be competing with Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair for the role.
All of that being said, so long as Sayin puts together a good spring, he should have a clear path to being the starter for Ohio State's 2025 season opener.
