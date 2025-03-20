Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Unleashes Massive NFL Draft Take
Very few people know the game of football like former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer, so when he speaks, we all should listen.
During a recent appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Meyer was discussing the NFL Draft, and he offered a rather massive take on Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter.
“It’d be hard for me not to take Travis Hunter with that first pick,” Meyer said. “I love that guy. I think he is a once-in-a-generation, once-in-a-lifetime player. He can do things that I’ve not seen people do. His stamina, the quality of kid, I’ve done some homework on him — we covered him a few times. He’s big.”
Hunter played both wide receiver and cornerback at Colorado, but he likely profiles as a receiver on the NFL level. However, Meyer would actually want to play him on both sides of the ball.
“I would never say this other than that guy,” Meyer added. “I’d play him both ways.”
Hunter hauled in 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while also posting 36 tackles, four interceptions and 11 passes defended in 2024. Hunter's dominance earned him a Heisman Trophy award.
The question is, where will the 21-year-old fall in the NFL Draft? The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants own the top three picks, respectively, and all three teams need quarterbacks. That means both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will likely go in the top three.
Would Hunter then be selected by the one team of that trio that doesn't pick a quarterback? Or would he possibly fall to the New England Patriots at No. 4 or even the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 5?
Chances are, Hunter won't make it any further than that, but we'll find out for sure next month.
