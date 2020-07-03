Buckeye Punter Cameron Johnston Named Big Ten All-Decade

The Ohio State Buckeyes finished the last decade with 117 wins and 18 losses (seven of those in 2011), mostly because of their high-octane offense and borderline NFL-caliber defense. But it's impossible to tell the story of Ohio State's year-in and year-out success without a nod to their terrific special teams units. On Friday, Cameron Johnston was honored by the Big Ten Network as the All-Decade Second Team punter.

Johnston was a huge weapon for Urban Meyer's teams from 2013-2016. Considering how frequently his offense scored, Johnston wasn't called upon to punt the way others are. But he showcased a fantastic skill set when it was his time to shine.

For his career, Johnston punted 211 times in four seasons (52 games, or 4.05 punts per game). He averaged just under 45 yards per punt in his career with a whopping 64 punts of 50+ yards. 109 of those punts were downed inside the 20-yard line. His balls were fair caught 86 times and remarkably, only 19 of the 211 punts went into the end zone for a touchback (9.0%). He had only one blocked punt in four seasons.

Johnston is a native of Australia and came to the United States because of his scholarship to kick for the Buckeyes. As a freshman, Johnston led all Big Ten punters with a 44.0 per punt average and ranked 16th-best nationally. He was named a second-team freshman All-American by College Football News later that year.

In 2017, he signed a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent.

Ohio State Buckeyes Selected for the BTN All-Decade Teams

QB: J.T. Barrett (first team), Dwayne Haskins (second team)

RB: Ezekiel Elliott (second team)

OL: Wyatt Davis (first team), Billy Price (first team), Taylor Decker (second team) and Pat Elflein (second team)

LB: Ryan Shazier (second team)

CB: Malik Hooker (first team), Jeff Okudah (second team), Vonn Bell (second team)

DL: Joey Bosa (first team), Chase Young (first team), Nick Bosa (second team)

P: Cameron Johnston (second team)

All-Purpose: Braxton Miller (first team)

Coach: Urban Meyer (first team)

The Big Ten Football All-Decade Team was selected by college football experts chosen by the Big Ten Network. which will be announcing selections from 2010-19 across BTN social media platforms (Twitter, YouTube, Facebook) throughout the week.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!