Dwayne Haskins Named Big Ten Second Team All-Decade

The Ohio State quarterback room has been an embarrassment of riches over the past decade and now a third Buckeye signal-caller has received major recognition. Dwayne Haskins has been named to the Big Ten Network's Second Team All-Decade. He joins J.T. Barrett (First Team QB) and Braxton Miller (First Team All-Purpose) as the premiere quarterbacks in Big Ten play since 2010.

Dwayne Haskins had the unenviable task of taking over for perhaps the most accomplished quarterback in Big Ten history after J.T. Barrett graduated. After redshirting in 2016, Haskins played sparingly in 2017 and suddenly found himself in the driver's seat in 2018.

So how did he do, taking over an offense with national championship aspirations and sky-high aspirations? He threw for 50 touchdowns and more than 4,800 yards as the Buckeyes' offense surged each week. Those marks are both school and conference records. Haskins is only the sixth quarterback in NCAA DI history to ever hit those thresholds in the same season.

He threw for 499 yards and five touchdowns in the 2018 Big Ten Championship Game, while throwing three touchdowns in the 2019 Rose Bowl, winning the MVP award in both games for his performance. He was a slam dunk selection for Big Ten Player of the Year and he finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

It was quite the contrast in style from the Braxton Miller and J.T. Barret days, but Haskins got it done with his rocket arm. Many people considered it one of Urban Meyer's finest coaching jobs, considering how different the offense looked in his final year leading the program.

Haskins passed on his last two years of college eligibility and became the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was selected by the Washington Redskins and played nine games in his first NFL season.

Ohio State Buckeyes Selected for the BTN All-Decade Teams

QB: J.T. Barrett (first team), Dwayne Haskins (second team)

RB: Ezekiel Elliott (second team)

OL: Wyatt Davis (first team), Billy Price (first team), Taylor Decker (second team) and Pat Elflein (second team)

LB: Ryan Shazier (second team)

CB: Malik Hooker (first team), Jeff Okudah (second team), Vonn Bell (second team)

DL: Joey Bosa (first team), Chase Young (first team), Nick Bosa (second team)

All-Purpose: Braxton Miller (first team)

Coach: Urban Meyer (first team)

The Big Ten Football All-Decade Team is selected by college football experts chosen by the Big Ten Network. which will be announcing selections from 2010-19 across BTN social media platforms (Twitter, YouTube, Facebook) throughout the week.

