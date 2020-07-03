One of the winningest coaches in college football history, Ohio State's Urban Meyer has earned Big Ten Network's Coach of the Decade for 2010-2019.

Over seven seasons leading the Buckeyes, Meyer led Ohio State to the 2014 inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship, three Big Ten titles (2014, 2017-18) and an amazing record of 83-9. The Scarlet and Gray never lost more than two games in a season under Meyer, including an undefeated season in 2012.

Meyer took over a Buckeye program that was stuck in uncertainty. The program was ineligible for the post-season in 2012, but still played with heart and purpose. They capped off an undefeated season with Meyer's first of seven victories over Michgian.

After a disappointing loss in the 2013 Orange Bowl against Clemson, Meyer led the Buckeyes to one of the all-time great seasons in 2014. The team went on to win the National Championship with its third string quarterback (starter Braxton Miller didn't play a snap all season and JT Barrett's season ended with an injury against Michigan) and they overcame the tragic death of a teammate mid-year. The Buckeyes beat top-ranked Alabama and the Oregon Ducks to win the College Football Playoff in January 2015. It was Meyer's third career national title.

The Buckeyes capped a solid 2015 season with a Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame, before losing to the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl 31-0. It was perhaps the most disappointing loss of Meyer's tenure. But his programs never fell apart, and the championship-level competition never stopped.

2017 and 2018 saw back-to-back Big Ten titles, with a Cotton Bowl victory over USC and a Rose Bowl win over Washington. After the Rose Bowl win, he placed his whistle around Ryan Day's neck - his way of passing the torch, as he knew the program was in a better place than when he took over.

All told, 83 wins compared to nine losses, a 6-2 record in bowl games, three conference titles and a national championship ... an easy decision as the Big Ten Coach of the Decade.

Many of Meyer's former players have been recognized by the Big Ten Network this week.

Ohio State Buckeyes Selected for the BTN All-Decade Teams

RB: Ezekiel Elliott (second team)

OL: Wyatt Davis (first team), Billy Price (first team), Taylor Decker (second team) and Pat Elflein (second team)

LB: Ryan Shazier (second team)

CB: Malik Hooker (first team), Jeff Okudah (second team), Vonn Bell (second team)

DL: Joey Bosa (first team), Chase Young (first team), Nick Bosa (second team)

All-Purpose: Braxton Miller (first team)

Coach: Urban Meyer

The Big Ten Football All-Decade Team is selected by college football experts chosen by the Big Ten Network. which will be announcing selections from 2010-19 across BTN social media platforms (Twitter, YouTube, Facebook) throughout the week.

