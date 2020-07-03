Nick Bosa Named Big Ten Second Team All-Decade

Considering Ohio State's dominance on the defensive line over the last 10 years, it comes as no surprise that a third former Buckeye has been named to the Big Ten Network All-Decade Team. Following the First Team selections of Chase Young and Joey Bosa on Thursday afternoon, BTN announced that Nick Bosa was selected on the Second Team.

While Nick Bosa couldn't help but be compared to his older brother during his time in Columbus, Nick quickly proved he was his own man and a force to be feared on the field. Frankly, the comparisons came easily because both guys were so dominant and both wore No. 97.

Nick came to Ohio State and walked into a crowded defensive line room in 2016, but still managed to have a successful freshman season. His sophomore year was the true breakout campaign, where he earned Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year. He racked up 34 tackles, 16 tackles for loss (TFL) and 8.5 sacks while still sharing time with other defensive ends.

Unfortunately, Bosa never really got the chance to assert himself during his junior season. Most Buckeye fans remember the TCU game as the last game that then-acting head coach Ryan Day was in charge during Urban Meyer's suspension. But just after halftime, Bosa tore a core muscle that cost him the rest of the season. It was initially believed that he would return to help the team make a championship push, but Bosa withdrew from school on October 16, 2018 and chose to focus on rehabbing and preparing for the NFL Draft. He was projected to be selected very early, as high as first overall.

In just over two seasons, Bosa amassed 77 tackles, 29 TFL and 17.5 sacks.

Bosa's decision seems to have paid off. He was selected second overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2019 Draft, earned NFL Rookie of the Year honors from three different outlets and he anchored a defensive line that led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance.

In addition to Joey's third overall selection in the 2016 draft, Nick's father John was a first round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 1987.

Bosa joins a growing list of Buckeyes that have already been honored this week.

Ohio State Buckeyes Selected for the BTN All-Decade Teams

RB: Ezekiel Elliott (second team)

OL: Wyatt Davis (first team), Billy Price (first team), Taylor Decker (second team) and Pat Elflein (second team)

LB: Ryan Shazier (second team)

CB: Malik Hooker (first team), Jeff Okudah (second team), Vonn Bell (second team)

DL: Joey Bosa (first team), Chase Young (first team), Nick Bosa (second team)

The Big Ten Football All-Decade Team is selected by college football experts chosen by the Big Ten Network. which will be announcing selections from 2010-19 across BTN social media platforms (Twitter, YouTube, Facebook) throughout the week.

The Big Ten All-Decade Team will finish being released on Friday, with the announcement of the Quarterbacks, Kicker, Punter, All-Purpose and Coach of the Decade.

