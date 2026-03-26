Carnell Tate Talks NFL Future, 40-Yard Dash Time After Ohio State Pro Day

Wide receiver Carnell Tate exuded confidence after Ohio State’s Pro Day, saying nerves were a non-factor as he ran routes and caught passes in front of NFL scouts.

“I wasn’t nervous at all,” he said. “At this point it’s football, that’s what I do best.”

Tate was one of several Buckeyes drawing attention during Pro Day. He looked comfortable throughout the workout, moving smoothly through position drills and catching everything thrown his way.

He also complimented his former Buckeye teammates, praising Sonny Styles and noting how going up against Caleb Downs has improved his game over the years.

Tate’s 40-yard dash time

Tate chose not to improve his 40-yard dash time from the NFL Combine in February, where he ran it in 4.53 seconds. He said he believes the 40-yard dash can be overvalued at times, referencing players like Puka Nacua who didn’t post elite times but have found major success at the next level.

“I ultimately did think about running it again but we just decided not to,” Tate said. “No team has questioned me about my speed.”

Carnell Tate talks about upcoming visits and his previous visit with the Cleveland Browns at OSU Pro Day ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hbzmTofX0k — Hanna Williford (@hanna_williford) March 25, 2026

Upcoming visits

Tate confirmed he has upcoming visits with the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders, New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs. He said he’s not sure where he’ll land, but isn’t concerned with that part of the process right now.

He also reflected on a previous visit with the Cleveland Browns, speaking highly of his experience and their coaching staff.

“They love me and I love them,” Tate said.

Reflecting on his Ohio State career

Tate played three seasons for the Buckeyes, where he became a national champion, earned his Gold Pants for beating Michigan and totaled 121 receptions, 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“I’ve had a very good Ohio State career,” he said. “It could have been better, but ultimately it was in God’s plan.”

When asked what could have been better, he pointed to missing three games this past season due to injury and how it disrupted his momentum. However, he’s fully healthy now at the most pivotal point in his career.

NFL Draft

Tate said he plans to be at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh surrounded by family, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

He’s been projected as a potential top-10 selection in several mock drafts, with some analysts placing him as high as No. 5 to the Giants and others as No. 9 to the Chiefs.