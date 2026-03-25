Saints Meeting With Ideal NFL Draft Addition After Impressive Pro Day

The New Orleans Saints came into free agency without much money to spend, but their front office worked some magic to add a slew of talent to the roster. They made big moves to bring in running back Travis Etienne and offensive guard David Edwards. Both will likely have huge roles on the Saints this season, next seasn, and beyond.

They also brought in Kaden Elliss to help replace Demario Davis after the veteran bolted in free agency. He's going to be a staple in their defense next year, too.

But there are still plenty of holes on the roster that need to be filled.

Saints need a wide receiver after free agency

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets with New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The biggest hole on the Saints roster is at wide receiver. They have Chris Olave, but not much else. They didn't take a shot in free agency, so it seems like they're all in on adding a wide receiver in the NFL draft.

The best option is Ohio State's Carnell Tate, who recently worked out at Ohio State's pro day. Tate looked very impressive in and out of his cuts. He was able to run every route that an NFL scout could have asked him to run and his hands looked as impressive as ever. He's seen as the best wide receiver in the draft class for a reason.

Cleveland Browns reporter David Oyefusi recently reported that Tate has a 30 visit lined up with the Saints following his impressive pro day showing this week.

Saints meeting with Carnell Tate ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate (WO37) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"Carnell Tate said he has '30' visits lined up with the following teams: Titans, Saints, Commanders, Giants, Chiefs," Oyefusi wrote in a post to X after Tate's pro day at Ohio State. "Tate's already had a visit with the Cleveland Browns, too."

If Tate happens to be on the board at pick No. 8, it would be a no brainer for the Saints. He's the best wide receiver on the board and that's New Orleans' biggest position of need.

The Saints could also opt to trade up for Tate if they're really impressed with him at his pro day and in the interview process.

Adding him alongside Olave and Tyler Shough would take the Saints offense to the next level going forward.