Commanders' Terry McLaurin Doesn't Hold Back About Contract Negotiations

Commanders wide receiver and Ohio State star Terry McLaurin delivered his thoughts about ongoing contract talks.

Ben Cooper

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches the game winning touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches the game winning touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Former Ohio State star Terry McLaurin isn't thrilled that he has yet to receive a new contract with the Washington Commanders.

McLaurin is seeking a contract over $30 million per year, but hasn't come to a deal with Washington. McLaurin is entering the final year of his contract, and if he doesn't receive a deal before the season, he may miss training camp.

"Honestly, I haven't decided on that yet. I'm trying to take things day by day," McLaurin said when asked about reporting to training camp.

McLaurin was a key piece for the Commanders' offense as they made it to the NFC Championship Game in the 2024 season. He hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns.

McLaurin has been a talented wideout dating back to his time with Ohio State. In his senior season with the Buckeyes, he had 35 receptions for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The 29-year-old is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and would likely generate a significant amount of trade interest if he's unable to reach an extension with the Commanders.

"I want to be here. I want to make that abundantly clear," McLaurin said.

The former Ohio State star wants to stay with the Commanders, but as the season approaches, it's crucial to finalize a deal soon, or he could be traded.

