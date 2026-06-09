Kyler Murray Reveals Hardest Part of Vikings’ QB Battle With J.J. McCarthy

Kyler Murray is in a new position as he competes to become the Vikings’ starting quarterback.

Up until this point of his professional career, Murray has been the guy. The starter, the face of the franchise, the highest-paid player on the team. For the first time, Murray finds himself in a “different territory” as he has to compete with J.J. McCarthy for the opportunity to be the Vikings starting quarterback.

More: NFL Minicamp 2026: Why the Browns Likely Won’t Name Their Starting QB Just Yet

Murray acknowledged that splitting reps as part of this competition has been the “toughest” part as he learns a new offense for the first time in four years.

“The selfish part is I was there for seven years, I know I had two different offensive systems, but at the same time, you’re getting all those reps,” Murray explained. “Now having to split reps, me already being behind, not getting the amount of reps you would typically want a guy to get learning the offense, that’s probably the toughest part. Going back to the past, being in control of everything, understanding what we were already on because I was comfortable within the system. Now coming to a new system, learning on the fly, trying to play fast, efficient, letting loose while learning it, that’s the toughest part.”

LIVE: QB Kyler Murray talks to the media following today’s minicamp practice https://t.co/mHJBsCKSNd — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 9, 2026

Murray expressed that he is working to embrace “the part of being uncomfortable” in this situation and give himself grace as he works to learn the offense.

Murray was honest in his comments, though they did feel somewhat reminiscent of McCarthy’s from a few weeks ago. Earlier this offseason, McCarthy described his relationship with Murray: “It's just like two guys in a classroom. He sits on one side, and I sit on the other side, and it's the coaches' responsibility to teach us and coach us.”

McCarthy’s comments certainly had a more tense air to them as they pertained to his relationship with Murray and not just the nature of the competition.

Coach Kevin O’Connell wasn’t bothered by what McCarthy said, telling reporters last week, “The dialogue between those guys, the interactions have been very professional. ... I didn’t make a lot out of it. I know there was some reaction to it. That’s probably not the first time there’s gonna be a reaction to those guys answering questions about the situation.”

McCarthy also addressed the splitting of reps on Tuesday, noting to reporters that the distribution of them is out of his control and he maintains his focus on his next rep. He does have more familiarity in the offense than Murray, but significantly less experience as a pro overall. He reaffirmed his confidence in where he is at, saying, “Right now, I feel the best I’ve ever felt playing the game of football, especially in this scheme.”

Related: Justin Jefferson Has Key Wish for Vikings’ QB Battle With Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy

Per Lindsay Thiry, Murray received the first reps in minicamp on Tuesday, but he and McCarthy continued to take turns during the day. The Vikings have yet to determine who will win the competition, but McCarthy did reiterate that he wants to remain with Minnesota.

“I think I made it very clear I wanted to be here, before I got here,” McCarthy said. “I love this organization, I love the coaching staff, I absolutely love these players to death. This is where I want to be. I feel like I can thrive in this system. Everything played out exactly how I wanted it, I wouldn’t want anything else to change.”

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