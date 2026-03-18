Eddie George Hires Former Ohio State Linebacker to Bowling Green's Staff

There is a familiar thread running through what Eddie George is building at Bowling Green. And it leads back to Ohio State.

George announced the addition of Lorenzo Styles Sr. as a defensive analyst, bringing in not just a coach, but a former teammate, a fellow Buckeye and someone who understands exactly where George’s vision comes from. The move also included the hiring of Jaylon Bowden as safeties coach, adding another piece to the Falcons’ defensive staff.

Their connection goes back decades. Before the NFL careers, before coaching and before Bowling Green, George and Styles were part of the same structure at Ohio State in the early 1990s. That shared experience still carries weight today and it showed up clearly in how George framed the hire.

“I’ve seen firsthand the competitor and the man he is,” George said in Bowling Green press release. “Our relationship goes back to our days as teammates at Ohio State and then competing against one another in the NFL.”

That is what this move is about. Not just experience or résumé, it’s trust.

“Both coaches bring grit, toughness and real gumption to the defensive side of the ball,” George added. “More than anything, they understand the culture we’re building here and the standard that’s being established as the foundation of this program.”

Styles brings a different kind of presence. A Super Bowl champion and former Ohio State standout, he also remains closely tied to the next generation of the game. His sons, Sonny and Lorenzo Jr., are both expected to be selected in next month’s NFL Draft, with Sonny widely projected as a top 10 pick and Lorenzo viewed as a later round selection.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join such a respected defensive staff,” Styles said. “I approach this role with a lot of humility and appreciation for the game, and I’m looking forward to collaborating, developing young men and helping build a physical, disciplined Falcons defense.”

Just last month, George made a move that followed the same blueprint, promoting Richard McNutt, another Ohio State product, to pass game coordinator after initially bringing him onto his inaugural Bowling Green staff. McNutt previously worked under George at Tennessee State, continuing a pattern that has become hard to ignore.

When George builds a staff, you can tell it's rooted in a foundation that continues to shape the direction of his programs. For Eddie, that history started at Ohio State. And with each move, it is becoming more visible at Bowling Green.