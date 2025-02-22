Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Could Be NFL Offseason Trade Candidate
There are a lot of former Ohio State Buckeyes stars playing in the NFL. A few of them will be on the move this offseason and a few others could be depending on what their current teams choose to do.
One of those players is New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Wilson, who played three years at Ohio State and racked up 143 total receptions for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns, has been mentioned in quite a few trade rumors. His time with the Jets could very well be coming to an end.
While it's a possibility, New York actually following through and moving him seems unlikely. He's still young and has legitimate superstar potential. Trading him would be a major mistake.
That being said, ESPN has urged the Jets to make the move this offseason.
In a new article, ESPN's Adam Schatz urged New York to trade the talented young wideout.
"New York is likely going to cut both Adams and Lazard, which makes it even harder to trade Wilson because there won't be anything left in the wide receiver room," Schatz wrote. "But trading Wilson would also mean a fresh start with new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. Wilson is eligible for a big contract extension, probably around $30 million per year. The Jets can let another team pay that while they undergo a bit of a rebuild, dealing Wilson for as much draft capital as possible."
During the 2024 NFL season with the Jets, the former Buckeyes' standout ended up catching 101 passes for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games. At just 24 years old, those usually aren't numbers that a team would be willing to trade.
Even though Schatz is urging the Jets to trade him, it's not likely to happen. Wilson is too talented to give up on and has produced at a level that paying him a new contract would still make sense.
A rebuild of some sorts is likely, but trading Wilson would deplete New York of all of its weapons. The Jets need to keep some playmakers on the roster for the future.
It will be interesting to see if Wilson is moved this offseason. Despite all of the smoke, it seems very unlikely that the Jets will make this big of a mistake.
