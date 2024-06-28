Former Ohio State Buckeyes' Quarterback Nominated for ESPY Award
The Buckeyes continue to dominate on all levels.
Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was nominated for the ESPYS' "Best Breakthrough Athlete" award Thursday.
Despite not bringing home a national championship for the Buckeyes, Stroud made the playoffs in one of his two seasons against Georgia in 2021, who the latter proceeded to win the chip.
However, the now-rising second-year quarterback for the Houston Texans had a stellar year, taking home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
He also led Houston to its first playoff appearance and victory since 2019 with its first-round domination over the Cleveland Browns. In that game, Stroud posted a near-perfect 157.2 passer rating, throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns to go along with no turnovers.
As a rookie, the West Coast native threw for a top-10-placing 4,108 yards to go along with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns — an attribute he seemed to lack, or not optimize on, in Columbus.
Other athletes nominated for the award include San Antonio Spurs' NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, Southern California guard Juju Watkins, and Louisiana State University gymnast Haleigh Bryant.
The most recent winners were then-Louisiana State center and national champion Angel Reese in 2023, freestyle skier Eileen Gu in 2022, Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball in 2021, and then-New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley in 2019.
Buckeye and Texan fans alike will get the opportunity to see him potentially bring home another piece of hardware at the ESPYS on July 11, streaming on ABC.