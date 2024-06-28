Buckeyes Now

Former Ohio State Buckeyes' Quarterback Nominated for ESPY Award

The most recently drafted quarterback for the Buckeyes led the Texans to a playoff win this year.

Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of a 2024 AFC divisional round game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
The Buckeyes continue to dominate on all levels.

Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was nominated for the ESPYS' "Best Breakthrough Athlete" award Thursday.

Despite not bringing home a national championship for the Buckeyes, Stroud made the playoffs in one of his two seasons against Georgia in 2021, who the latter proceeded to win the chip.

However, the now-rising second-year quarterback for the Houston Texans had a stellar year, taking home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

He also led Houston to its first playoff appearance and victory since 2019 with its first-round domination over the Cleveland Browns. In that game, Stroud posted a near-perfect 157.2 passer rating, throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns to go along with no turnovers.

Oct 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) takes a snap from Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) during first quarter action in the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Rutgers Scarlet Knights At Ohio State Buckeyes / Doral Chenoweth / USA TODAY NETWORK

As a rookie, the West Coast native threw for a top-10-placing 4,108 yards to go along with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns — an attribute he seemed to lack, or not optimize on, in Columbus.

Other athletes nominated for the award include San Antonio Spurs' NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, Southern California guard Juju Watkins, and Louisiana State University gymnast Haleigh Bryant.

The most recent winners were then-Louisiana State center and national champion Angel Reese in 2023, freestyle skier Eileen Gu in 2022, Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball in 2021, and then-New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley in 2019.

Buckeye and Texan fans alike will get the opportunity to see him potentially bring home another piece of hardware at the ESPYS on July 11, streaming on ABC.

