While the Heisman Trophy is the award every single player in college football chases, there are many other awards that also hold a lot of weight.

One of those being the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for quarterbacks.

As announced on Oct. 8 Julian Sayin has been named to the top 15 for the Golden Arm Award.

This award is given out every year to the nation's top upperclassman quarterback. Candidates who are selected are evaluated on their on-field performance, character, citizenship, academic achievement, and leadership qualities.

Julian Sayin is a guy who embodies a lot of those qualities, and that is why he was selected for the top 15. While there is still time for Sayin to make his case for the Heisman, the Golden Arm Award would still be an amazing achievement for his college career.

We can start by taking a look at his on-field performance. Sayin has continued a lot of the success he had in 2025 into 2026. He continues to be one of the most accurate quarterbacks in all of college football, with a completion percentage of 72.5 percent.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) motions during the NCAA football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On top of one of the highest completion percentages in the nation, Sayin sits atop college football when it comes to QBR at 92.1. Sayin has made a name for himself on the field throwing the football; his leadership is the next key for Sayin on why he could potentially walk away with this award in 2026.

Sayin was chosen as one of seven captains for the Buckeyes in 2026 by his own teammates. This shows how much trust his own teammates have in his abilities to be a leader for the Buckeyes.

Heading into 2026 that was something Head Coach Ryan Day and Buckeye fans were looking for from Sayin. The question was how well could he lead the offense and the team as a whole being QB1?

Sep 27, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day speaks with quarterback Julian Sayin (10) during a fourth quarter timeout against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far in 2026 Sayin has done a good job answering that call.

His character shows good qualities constantly on and off the field. You never see Sayin get too high or too low when he is on the field in the heat of the moment. That is a really good quality for your starting quarterback.

This will not be an easy award for Sayin to win. He is going up against guys like Arch Manning, CJ Carr, and Gunner Stockton, but the qualities that Sayin has shown on and off the field definitely deserving of being in consideration.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) celebrates with teammates after defeating Illinois Fighting Illini in the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 26, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Sayin continues on the trajectory he has been on this season he could potentially walk away with the Heisman, the Golden Arm, or potentially even both.