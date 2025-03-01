Kyle McCord Gets Candid on Ohio State Coach Ryan Day
Last year, the Ohio State Buckeyes decided to go in a different direction under center, which resulted in Kyle McCord entering the transfer portal and landing with the Syracuse Orange.
While it wasn't necessarily a nasty split, McCord was definitely much maligned among the Ohio State fan base, and let's be honest: much of the criticism was not warranted.
Fortunately, McCord was able to rebound in 2024 and had a brilliant campaign with Syracuse, finishing 10th in Heisman Trophy voting after leading the country with 4,779 passing yards.
In doing so, the 22-year-old significantly boosted his NFL Draft stock, and some feel he may end up being a Day 2 pick this April.
While speaking to reporters at the Scouting Combine, McCord addressed Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and definitely decided to take the high road while discussing his departure.
“Obviously, it wasn't an easy conversation. And he's someone that I respect a ton. So I'm going to keep the details of all that kind of private,” McCord said of Day. “But like I said, it was cool seeing him win. And then RJ Day, his son, reached out to me and congratulated me on a great season as well. So I know people try to make it seem like we hate each other or whatever, but that's not the case at all. I know I was rooting for him all season long and I know he was rooting for me as well.”
McCord even admitted that he "didn't play my best football at Ohio State," but he added that he knew he would improve in 2024 regardless of where he played.
He certainly did just that, guiding Syracuse to a 10-3 record—its best mark since 2018 and only its second double-digit win season since 2002—and a win over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.
Now, McCord will end up hearing his name called in the NFL Draft this spring.
