Disgraced Former Michigan Staffer Fires Big Accusation Against Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes fans will surely cringe when they hear the mere mention of Connor Stalions, the disgraced former Michigan Wolverines staffer who allegedly led a sign-stealing scandal during his time with Michigan between 2018 and 2023.
Well, now, Stalions is firing some pretty strong accusations at Ohio State.
During a recent interview with On 3, Stalions said that his job was actually to protect Michigan's signals rather than steal signals from other teams and that the Buckeyes were actually one of the most guilty parties when it came to pilfering signs.
"Let's not kid ourselves here; I would say 95 percent of teams have 95 percent of teams’ signals. So, it's about how you protect, how you decipher, how you employ it," Stalions said. "So yeah, it's more like a red light, green light cause we were getting taken advantage of. Ohio State was really abusing us in 2018 and 2019. I mean, every time we're in man, they're running mesh rail. Every time we're in zone, they're running the ball.”
Stalions even went as far to say that games between Michigan and Ohio State became sort of a chess match, where both sides would be waiting for the other to call a play because they basically knew what would be coming.
"And they're waiting. And we're just looking at each other, and our mind's like, ‘Delay of game’s on you, buddy, so you might wanna start calling your play," Stalions said. "And you could tell that's what got them rattled, because they were so reliant on knowing your signal."
The difference, of course, is that the Wolverines allegedly ran an off-campus, intricate scouting scheme rather than just attempting to watch what the other team was doing in game.
It should also be noted that throughout the interview with On 3, Stalions never directly addressed any of the allegations leveled against him and Michigan.
