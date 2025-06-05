Ohio State Buckeyes Suffer Crushing Blow in Losing Top Commit
The Ohio State Buckeyes are attempting to rebuild their basketball program, which just endured a very rough season in Jake Diebler's first year at the helm.
Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork has made it abundantly clear that he expects bigger things from the basketball team moving forward, even if the Buckeyes are almost exclusively known for their football prowess.
That being said, Ohio State is a Big Ten school with plenty of NCAA Tournament experience, so there is no reason why the Buckeyes cannot elevate their status among the nation's elite.
That's why makes this news that much more devastating to hear, as Ohio State has lost four-star guard Dorian Jones, who has decommitted from the program, via Joe Tipton of On 3.
Jones was the No. 1-ranked commit for the Buckeyes in the class of 2025, so he was expecting to make an impact in Columbus in the coming years.
The 6-foot-4 talent is the 19th-ranked shooting guard in the country and the 114th-ranked player nationally, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
Jones has a plethora of other offers on his hands, including from Ohio State Big Ten rivals Michigan, Penn State and Rutgers.
Apparently, Jones seems likely to go the JUCO or prep route next season as a result of academic issues, via Eleven Warriors.
While Jones' decommitment from Ohio State doesn't necessarily mean that he has completely ruled out the Buckeyes, it obviously isn't a good sign for Diebler's squad.
Ohio State went 17-15 this past season, going just 9-11 in Big Ten conference play.
