Ohio State Defender Puts Everyone on Notice With Bold Claim

This Ohio State Buckeyes defender has sent a strong message to the nation for the 2025 college football season.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) celebrates a botched punt by Indiana Hoosiers punter James Evans during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Ohio State won 38-15.
/ Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes boasted the top-ranked defense in the country this past season, and it was thanks much in part to a dominant defensive front.

However, Ohio State has lost its entire starting defensive line to the NFL Draft, which means the Buckeyes will have a ton of question marks in the trenches heading into 2025.

Fortunately, Ohio State does have some talented players who will be attempting to step up next season, so perhaps the Buckeyes will be in good hands.

Defensive end Caden Curry certainly seems to think Ohio State will be just fine, as he dropped a bold claim to put the nation on notice in spring practice.

“I want to show that we're still the best D-line in the nation,” Curry told reporters.

Curry arrived at Columbus in 2022 but hasn't been able to garner any consistent playing time due to the presence of stars like Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau up front. But with Sawyer and Tuimoloau both gone, Curry will assume a much larger role next year, and he will still be relying on his former teammates for help if need be.

"Jack and JT, they led by example but also vocally,” Curry said. "You don't really notice it until you get there. So I mean, definitely seeing all those things and just using it for myself and just talking to them every day if I need something, help from them, I mean, they’re still one call away."

The 21-year-old logged 22 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a couple of forced fumbles in 2024, so we'll see how he manages with more playing time next fall.

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

