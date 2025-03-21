Ohio State Coach Drops Big Statement on Buckeyes' Impressive RB
The Ohio State Buckeyes certainly have a large hole to fill in their backfield this offseason, as both Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson will be selected in the NFL Draft next month.
Both members of the explosive running back tandem racked up over 1,000 yards on the ground this past season, helping propel Ohio State to a national championship victory.
That puts an awful lot of pressure on sophomore halfback James Peoples, who got a good look at what it's like to be a dynamic rusher this past year.
The Buckeyes have high hopes for Peoples heading into 2025, and running backs coach Carlos Locklyn has delivered a big claim on the youngster during spring practice.
“He's pushing to be great,” Locklyn told reporters. “I mean, I think he had a great example last year with Trey and then Q. So, he's doing some really good things, but like I said, Coach Locklyn ain't gonna make it easy for nobody.”
Peoples received very limited playing time in 2024, carrying the ball 49 times for 197 yards and a couple of touchdowns. That was good for an average of four yards per carry. As the lead back this coming season, that isn't going to cut it.
The good news is that Peoples has a whole camp ahead of him to get himself ready for the ensuing campaign, and with a year of experience under his belt, the transition should hopefully be smooth.
Peoples will also be sharing the backfield with West Virginia transfer C.J. Donaldson, who figures to earn a healthy share of touches, as well.
