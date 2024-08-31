Ohio State Buckeyes Coach Provides Bold Quote About Jeremiah Smith
The Ohio State Buckeyes ended up winning their season opener over the Akron Zips by a final score of 52-6. While they started the game a bit slow, they picked up the pace quickly and dominated like expected.
Jeremiah Smith made his debut with Ohio State and did not disappoint. Right off the bat, he looked the part of the superstar that he's expected to become.
Throughout the course of the game, Smith ended up catching six passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
Needless to say, the Buckeyes feel like they have another great wide receiver on their hands. Ryan Day has done an amazing job of continuing to bring in elite wideouts.
Following the game, Day spoke out about Smith. It was clear that he absolutely loved what he saw from the freshman receiver.
“You can see the talent. We're gonna play through just about all of (the mistakes). ... Sometimes you look at him, and you don't think he's quite human, but he is. He’s built different.”
From just one game, Ohio State fans were thinking the same thing. Smith has already received a lot of bold takes from former college football stars, including both Cris Carter and Marvin Harrison Jr.
Granted, it's just one game. The Buckeyes were expected to dominate Akron and players should have huge performances against teams like the Zips. Things will get more difficult as they get into the meat of their schedule.
However, what Smith did was pure dominance. He looked experienced beyond his years.
Hopefully, this is the kind of performance that he can have against the elite contenders around the nation. He'll certainly have a few chances to show that he can rise up to those expectations.
All of that being said, Ohio State fans have to be excited following the season opener. Smith played a great game, but a lot of other players did as well. Things went according to plan and the team did not give any major reasons for concern.