Buckeyes Now

Top Ohio State Commit Drops Bold Declaration That Will Make Other Teams Jealous

A top Ohio State Buckeyes recruit has delivered a brash statement that will certainly raise some hairs among other teams across the college football landscape.

Matthew Schmidt

Mar 1, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus walks to the Ohio Stadium before the NHL Stadium Series game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Samantha Madar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus walks to the Ohio Stadium before the NHL Stadium Series game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Samantha Madar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Samantha Madar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ohio State Buckeyes landed a commitment from a big-time recruit over the weekend, as four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt decided to take his talents to Columbus.

It marks the latest receiver that Ohio State has landed, just the most recent example in an extended history of the Buckeyes snatching the very best wide outs.

This also comes on the heels of five-star receiver Chris Henry reaffirming his commitment to Ohio State last month.

Following his announcement, Dixon-Wyatt dropped a bold declaration that will certainly raise some hairs among other teams across the country.

“If you want to be an elite receiver, you go to Ohio State,” Dixon-Wyatt said.

That much is true. Heck, just ask the Buckeyes' current receiving corps, which features a contingent led by Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. And remember: Emeka Egbuka just took his talents to the NFL after playing a massive role in Columbus the last four seasons.

Dixon-Wyatt is the 15th-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2026, via 247 Sports' composite rankings. He is the 107th-ranked player nationally and the 15th-ranked prospect in the state of California.

Keep this in mind, too: Smith is not eligible to declare for the NFL Draft until 2027, so Ohio State could boast a wide receiver depth chart that includes Smith, Henry and Dixon-Wyatt two years from now. Talk about terrifying.

The Buckeyes just won their first national championship in a decade thanks much in part to their dynamic receiver room, and they continue to churn out tremendous players at the position.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Another Major Wide Receiver Commitment

MORE: Ohio State's Glaring Concern Continues to Grow After Transfer Portal Bust

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Make Intriguing Transfer Portal Move on Saturday

MORE: Ryan Day's Son Reveals New College Football Offer

MORE: College Football 26: Ohio State Football's Jeremiah Smith Rumored to Be First-Ever Perfect Rating

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News