Top Ohio State Commit Drops Bold Declaration That Will Make Other Teams Jealous
The Ohio State Buckeyes landed a commitment from a big-time recruit over the weekend, as four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt decided to take his talents to Columbus.
It marks the latest receiver that Ohio State has landed, just the most recent example in an extended history of the Buckeyes snatching the very best wide outs.
This also comes on the heels of five-star receiver Chris Henry reaffirming his commitment to Ohio State last month.
Following his announcement, Dixon-Wyatt dropped a bold declaration that will certainly raise some hairs among other teams across the country.
“If you want to be an elite receiver, you go to Ohio State,” Dixon-Wyatt said.
That much is true. Heck, just ask the Buckeyes' current receiving corps, which features a contingent led by Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. And remember: Emeka Egbuka just took his talents to the NFL after playing a massive role in Columbus the last four seasons.
Dixon-Wyatt is the 15th-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2026, via 247 Sports' composite rankings. He is the 107th-ranked player nationally and the 15th-ranked prospect in the state of California.
Keep this in mind, too: Smith is not eligible to declare for the NFL Draft until 2027, so Ohio State could boast a wide receiver depth chart that includes Smith, Henry and Dixon-Wyatt two years from now. Talk about terrifying.
The Buckeyes just won their first national championship in a decade thanks much in part to their dynamic receiver room, and they continue to churn out tremendous players at the position.
