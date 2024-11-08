Ohio State Buckeyes' Star Defender Raising Eyebrows
The Ohio State Buckeyes are loaded with NFL Draft talent and will almost surely be placing a handful of players within the first two days of the draft in April.
However, some of Ohio State's stars are not exactly seeing their stock rise.
Take cornerback Davison Igbinosun, for example.
Igbinosun was not viewed as a first-round talent heading into 2024, but there were some who believed he could be an early third-round pick or possibly even a late Day 2 selection.
But aside from a pivotal interception against the Penn State Nittany Lions last Saturday, Igbinosun has not really done himself any favors with his performance this season.
As a matter of fact, Bleacher Report has listed Igbinosun among its players that are trending down.
"Igbinosun possesses the physical traits that scouts look for in a next-level cornerback, but his performance this season has been marked by inconsistency," wrote B/R's Cory Giddings. "His tendency to get grabby when beaten off the line has led to a concerning number of pass interference calls. Although he's managed to record a couple of turnovers, his ball tracking remains an area that requires significant improvement to turn more breakups into interceptions."
Igbinosun has logged 24 tackles, a couple of picks and three passes defended this season.
The 20-year-old began his collegiate career at Ole Miss in 2022, spending one season with the Rebels before transferring to Ohio State.
During his debut campaign with the Buckeyes last year, Igbinosun registererd 59 tackles, a pair of fumble recoveries and five passes defended.
There is still time for Igbinosun to boost his status, but along with fellow cornerback Denzel Burke, he has been somewhat disappointing in 2024.