Ohio State Buckeyes Star Earns Eye-Popping NFL Comparison
The Ohio State Buckeyes will see a number of their players heading into the NFL next season, and many of them will be Day 1 or Day 2 picks.
One of those players is wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who absolutely could go off the board in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Egbuka's name definitely became even more popular during the College Football Playoff, as he played a pivotal role in helping lead Ohio State to a national championship.
But how will his game translate onto the professional level?
Well, Bleacher Report's Dame Parson apparently feels that Egbuka has the chance to turn into an NFL superstar, as he has compared him to Detroit Lions wide out Amon-Ra St. Brown.
"Placing Egbuka in a timing and rhythm offense is best for his ability and NFL future," Parson wrote in his scouting report. "Egbuka wins from the slot with nuance and detailed route running. Depending on where he is breaking, he uses his body to stem routes inside or out to get his defender to move with him. He manipulates off-coverage defenders with his quickness out of the breaks. Egbuka is a smooth and fluid mover who quickly changes directions to separate from coverage. Out of the slot, he runs a variety of routes, including choice/option, outbreakers, double moves, fades, and corners."
If Egbuka seriously becomes as dominant as St. Brown, he will definitely have a very long and fruitful NFL career ahead of him.
The 22-year-old is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. His best season, however, came in 2022 when he caught 74 passes for 1,151 yards and 10 scores.
Egbuka was the Buckeyes' No. 2 receiver behind Jeremiah Smith this past season, so it will definitely be interesting to see if he can become a No. 1 guy like St. Brown in the pros.
