Ohio State Buckeyes are 'Favorite' to Land Top DB Recruit
The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the best recruiting teams in the country and are coming off of a national championship, so it should be no surprise that they are generally always in the running for the best prospects in the nation.
Well, now, Ohio State appears to be closing in on adding an elite cornerback to its list, as four-star recruit Jordan Thomas has named the Buckeyes the "favorite" to land him for 2026.
Thomas visited Ohio State's spring practice this past week and apparently loved what he saw.
“I had an amazing time at Ohio State,” Thomas told Eleven Warriors. “It felt great to be back on campus and get a real overall feel for the program. A highlight for me Monday was spending time with coach Ryan Day, coach Walton, and coach Patricia. Their message to me was that I am the top priority for them and I am the perfect fit in what they are looking for in a defensive scheme and culture."
The Oradell, N.J. product is the 18th-ranked cornerback and 177th-ranked player overall in 247 Sports' composite rankings for 2026.
“Ohio State is a favorite for me in my recruitment at this time,” added Thomas. “Getting to compete with like-minded individuals and while also being developed in all aspects of life is what’s appealing to me about playing for the Buckeyes.”
Thomas also stated that he is likely to schedule an official visit to Columbus this summer, but it's looking more and more like the 6-foot-1 defensive back will eventually be joining Ohio State.
The Buckeyes are already well on their way to putting together a terrific recruiting class for 2026.
