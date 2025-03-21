Ohio State Star Offers Surprisingly Bold Claim on Compelling WR
The Ohio State Buckeyes boasted the best receiving corps in college football last season with the electrifying trio of Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate.
While Smith and Tate will be back for 2025, Egbuka is making the jump to the NFL, so Ohio State will have to find a new No. 3 option (actually, Egbuka was the No. 2 in 2024).
Brandon Inniss and Bryson Rodgers are widely viewed as the two top candidates to assume that role, but now-former Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom has identified another intriguing wide out to watch: Mylan Graham.
"Mylan Graham is another one. I think Mylan is a great receiver," Ransom said on The Bobby Carpenter Show. "We got to see him a lot on the scout team (last year) and every day we would always talk about how good he is. He has the potential to be a really great receiver in a loaded receiver room."
Graham arrived at Ohio State last year and didn't really see the field, which isn't surprising given all of the depth the Buckeyes had at the position.
But the 6-foot-1 pass-catcher could ultimately carve out a role next season, especially if he has a very strong showing in the spring. Some have even likened Graham to former Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, which is obviously a lofty comparison.
Still, Graham is a former five-star recruit for a reason, so perhaps he really could surprise some people and develop into a key cog in the Buckeyes' offense sooner than you think.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Buckeyes QB Doesn't Hold Back on Ohio State Experience
MORE: Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Unleashes Massive NFL Draft Take
MORE: Ohio State QB Julian Sayin Opens Up on Physical Change
MORE: Ohio State QB Delivers Powerful Declaration on Will Howard
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes RB Drops Bold Claim on NFL Comparison