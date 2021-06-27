Ohio State Olympian Christina Clemons On Custom Cool Ranch Doritos Bag

The most decorated female athlete in school history adds a unique honor ahead of the Olympics.

Former Ohio State sprinter Christina Clemons (née Manning) finished third in the 100-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials last week, clinching her spot in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics while wearing a pair of Cool Ranch Doritos earrings.

After the race, Frito-Lay sent the 31-year-old Clemons a custom Cool Ranch Doritos bag that includes a picture of her wearing the earrings with with a caption “For those who keep it cool even when running for their dreams” on the back. It’s unclear if the company intends to sell backs with her face on them.

As mentioned, Clemons finished the 100-meter hurdles in third with a time of 12.53 seconds, trailing only Keni Harrison (12.47 seconds) and Brianna Rollins-McNeal (12.51), the defending Olympic gold medalist.

A native of Waldorf, Md., Clemons 11-time All-American, 10-time Big Ten champion and two-time national champion during her career with the Buckeyes from 2008-12. She holds numerous school records, including in the 60-meter dash, 60-meter hurdles, 100-meter hurdles and the 4x100-meter relay, and was named the conference’s athlete of the year as a senior and was inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

Clemons dealt with numerous achilles and hamstring injuries early in her professional career but rebounded to capture silver in the 60-meter hurdles at the 2018 World Indoor Championships and gold in the mixed shuttle hurdle at the 2019 IAAF World Relays. She’ll now look to an an Olympic medal to her resume in Tokyo.

Clemson will be joined at the year’s Olympics by several current and former Buckeyes, including swimmer Hunter Armstrong, shot putter Adelaide Aquilla, sprinter Anavia Battle and gymnast Alec Yoder.

-----

You may also like:

2022 North Carolina DT Curtis Neal Commits To Wisconsin Over Ohio State

2021 Ohio State DE Target J.T. Tuimoloau Cancels Alabama Visit

Former Ohio State S Tyvis Powell Signs With BC Lions Of CFL

Ohio State Shot Putter Adelaide Aquilla Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics

Ohio State Tabs Anomaly Sports Group For NIL Consultation, Education

Ohio State To Play At Xavier In 2021 Gavitt Games

Former Ohio State LB Pepper Johnson Named Head Coach At IMG Academy

2023 Florida RB Treyaun Webb Includes Ohio State In Top 3

2022 IMG Academy DT Dominick James Sets Commitment Date

Former Ohio State S/ST Nate Ebner Won’t Participate In Tokyo Olympics

2022 Tennessee Running Back Dallan Hayden Commits To Ohio State

How Hayden's Commitment Impacts The Buckeyes' 2022 Recruiting Class

Ohio State G Duane Washington Invited To NBA Draft Combine

Ohio State Alumni Team Carmen's Crew No. 1 Seed In The Basketball Tournament

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook