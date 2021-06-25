2022 Ohio State DE Target J.T. Tuimoloau Cancels Alabama Official Visit

Sports Illustrated home
Ohio State Defensive End Target J.T. Tuimoloau Cancels Alabama Official Visit

Tuimoloau was supposed to be in Tuscaloosa this weekend before announcing his college decision.
Author:
Publish date:

Although Alabama was long considered the biggest threat to Ohio State’s chances with Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman reported on Friday that he has cancelled his official visit with the Crimson Tide, which was planned for June 25-27.

"It’s just a feeling I’ve had for a while now and after getting back from my official visit to Oregon, we decided not to take the trip to Alabama," Tuimoloau said.

The 6-foot-5 and 277-pound Tuimoloau  – who is considered the second-best defensive lineman and No. 3 prospect overall in the class of 2021 – will now choose among finalists Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington in the coming days. He took his official visit with the Huskies on June 4-6, Trojans on June 14-16, Buckeyes on June 18-20 and Ducks June 20-22.

"I think I have a pretty good idea of what each of the four schools I’ve visited offer and now I’m going to discuss things as a family and come to a decision," Tuimoloau said.

If Tuimoloau ultimately picks Ohio State, he will become the highest-rated defensive player to ever sign with the Buckeyes, surpassing freshman defensive end and perhaps his future teammate Jack Sawyer.

-----

-----

